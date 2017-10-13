VIDEO: Volunteers enjoy spotlight as HRH The Princess Royal visits Heckington Mill

The dozens of volunteers responsible for the project which has seen the regeneration of the Heckington Windmill complex as an enhanced heritage attraction enjoyed their moment as HRH The Princess Royal paid a visit today (Friday.)

Joining them were civic dignitaries and the Princess was even cheered by pupils of Heckington St Andrew’s Primary School as she showed a keen interest in everything from the use of wind power to how to dodge exploding bottles of beer in the neighbouring 8 Sail Brewery which uses malt ground by the mill for its beer.

HRH The Princess Royal officially opens the Heckington WIndmill Regeneration Project. Picture: Sarah Washbourn - www.yellowbellyphotos.com EMN-171013-212910001

Heckington Parish Council chairman Coun Jan Palmer was among the guests, who said: “We have just so much to be proud of in heckington, it’s amazing.

“It is a fantastic finished product and they have even managed to dedicate a seat to the late Councillor John Little in the grounds.”

Chairman of North Kesteven District Council, Coun Sally Tarry, who is also a local ward councillor, added: “After the work that people have put in as volunteers, to have a Royal visit is the icing on the cake.”

Coun Palmer said the mill will be a great asset to the village and the district, acting as a magnet for more tourists to the area and investment. With big plans to promote the historic significance of the parish church in Heckington, there was great potential to attract more, she said. It is already being used far more as a community resource.

Mill manager Jim Bailey said it is the culmination of a 10 year programme and it has all come together. He said: “The mill is looking fantastic. the build standard has been exceptional and we are blessed with wind.”