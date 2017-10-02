Village day produces a fun-filled occasion

An attempt to keep costs down saw an interesting twist to an annual crafts and produce show, where people were invited to tour the village visiting participating organsations ‘at home’ instead.

The Brant Broughton Village Day kicked off in the morning on Saturday when 27 households held garage sales selling a variety of items.

Philippa and Sue Coles of Brant Broughton with the Treasure Map challenge. EMN-170925-155927001

Show secretary Janet Guest said: “It was immensely successful for the people taking part and the visitors.

“We saw chairs and tables moving around the village as people carried their purchases back to their homes.”

She explained: “It was a fabulous day and the whole point of the event is to get people talking to each other in the village, although we do have a lot of visiting as well.”

It was also the 18th annual Brant Broughton produce and craft show, which saw the biggest ever entry of 172 people entering 450 items.

Lois Wilson, aged seven, won 2nd place for her Lego creation. EMN-170925-155916001

Mrs Guest said: “For the last three years we have had the produce and craft show and Village Day on the playing field under a marquee.

“To cut costs we decided that the organisations could open up and get people walking around the village to their own venues.

“The different format seems to have worked and was fantastically well attended.”

There were teas and coffees served in the parish church and afternoon teas in the school.

Pony and trap rides though the village. EMN-170925-155856001

The Wesleyan Chapel had an open afternoon and the Quaker Meeting House opened its barn to serve more refreshments, sandwiches and allowed picnics in the garden.

There was an organ recital, a guitarist and a caricature artist in the church, a fairground organ and horse and carriage rides.

Mrs Guest said: “We have just had the church bells rehung and the bell-ringing team opened the show at 1pm with a peal of bells, which was amazing.”