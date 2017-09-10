Village remembers Arnhem links at gala

A village commemorated its links with the 216 Parachute Signals Squadron at the weekend, remembering when troops stationed there flew to the Battle of Arnhem in the Second World War.

Caythorpe held its annual gala on Saturday on the playing field with Army weapons and vehicles on display and the annual Caythorpe v The Army football match which the Army won 4-1.

Arnhem service at Caythorpe Church. Regimantal Sargeant Major (retired) Mick Granitza and Major Andy Nicklin MBE laying wreaths at the Falkland Memorial stone. EMN-170409-161005001

There was also the annual tug o’ war challenge, along with live music by the popular Sleaford Ukulele Orchestra, displays by the Beth Cresswell School of Dancing, children’s sports and a dog show.

Carol Tointon from the sub committee organising the event said it went very well and they even had a visit from an Army Puma helicopter on the field for a couple of hours, allowing children to climb aboard.

She said it was well-attended, including veteran Paratroopers and serving soldiers.

She said organisers tried to make sure there was always something going on throughout the day. There was a craft tent, vintage vehicles, games, a chance to operate an Army crane, a ducking stool and air rifle range.

The Caythorpe side in red and black battle against the 216 Parachute Signals Squadron in blue and white in the traditional village versus army football match. EMN-170409-163654001

In the evening they had two live bands and a DJ to dance the night away.

Sunday morning saw a reunion parade of veteran Paratroopers march joined by serving soldiers through the centre of the village to the parish church for a commemorative service to mark the involvement in Operation Market Garden, as it was codenamed 73 years ago.

The event is held whenever the Army is available to attend, explained Mrs Tointon.

The salute was taken outside The Red Lion pub by two surviving veterans from Operation Market Garden - Dickie Appleby and Laurence Martin and wreaths were laid at the Falkland memorial stone outside the church by Major Andy Nicklin and RSM (Ret’d) Mick Granitza.

Arnhem service at Caythorpe Church. EMN-170409-160951001

The service was led by vicar of Caythorpe Rev Stuart Hadley with a reading by Major Nicklin.