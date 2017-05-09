Village street names in honour of heroes

A parish council which began a tradition of naming new roads after fallen heroes listed on its war memorial is to add information plaques.

Heckington Parish Council resolved some time ago to propose names of villagers who died serving in the First World War as new road names in developments and has already seen signs for Freeston Road and Welchman Way erected.

A plaque in memory of Captain Edward Welchman, a Heckington resident who died in the First World War. EMN-170428-121028001

Captain Edward Theodore Welchman D.S.O of 1st Battalion West Yorkshire Regiment served in the South African War, and later the First World War where he died in Boulogne from wounds received at Le Paradis on October 20, 1914. He is buried in Boulogne Hospital cemetery.

Now, small information plates will be attached explaining the background to the names of each one put up.

Coun Andy Garlick explained at a recent council meeting: “We thought, ‘Do people know why these names are there?’ I proposed a sign to attach to the bottom of the road name, such as ‘in memory of George Freeston...’.”

Local historian Pat Banister has put together information for all the names and North Kesteven District Council is happy to have the plaques added.

Chairman Coun Jan Palmer said: “I spoke to the district council planning department about it and they said what a good idea.”

The parish council has bought a number of the aluminium plates in advance to lower costs, expecting more new developments to be completed in the near future, with extra names being selected and assigned.

Coun Garlick, who has co-ordinated the project, said the metalwork has been paid for by an anonymous donation from a parishioner, adding:

“We have all the plaques and I have installed the first two.”