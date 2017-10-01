Villagers call for peace in global UN phone relay event

Thursday evening saw villagers celebrate the UN International Day of Peace at a social event at Harmston Memorial Hall.

The gathering took part in the International Ring of Peace, adopted by world leaders at the United Nations after the original ring was begun from a simple idea by Robin Dunseath and the Memorial Hall Committee in 2014 to mark the centenary of the outbreak of war.

The new plaque in memory of Harmston residents lost in the Second World War. EMN-170922-162157001

It involved a message of peace transmitted around 40 countries of the world in a series of telephone calls, with the first made from Harmston Memorial Hall and the final call returning to the hall three hours later. This has now blossomed, backed by many large organisations. This year saw the memorial hall take part again, receiving a call from Australia then passing it on to London, stating: “The day you embrace peace, love and happiness will walk eternally with you.”

Harmston skiffle band, The Kerfiffles, performed too. Hall committee chairman Alan Humphries added that the hall was built as a memorial following the First World War, but there is nothing similar for the Second World War.

Lifelong villager Ken Bavin has made an oak tablet bearing names of those who served. It was blessed by Dr Nicholas Chamberlain, the Bishop of Grantham, and unveiled to a packed hall by Katie Childs of the Imperial War Museum.