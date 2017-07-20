Warning over unofficial sellers after couple sold ‘potentially unsafe’ generator in car park

The county council is warning people not to buy items from unofficial sellers after a couple bought a ‘potentially unsafe generator’ in a Lincolnshire town car park.

The purchasers, who bought the generator in Boston, contacted Lincolnshire Trading Standards, after they grew concerned about it.

A council spokesman said the man who sold it to them told them it ran on diesel when it was in fact fuelled by petrol.

Emma Milligan, Principal Trading Standards Officer, said: “The couple who bought this item had been told it was left over from an event, and I’m sure the seller was very convincing about having a legitimate reason for the sale.

“However they soon realised our golden rule – if it looks too good to be true – it probably is.

“The generator had none of the safety requirements legitimate products would require - there was no information plate, no manufacturers or importers details or batch number.

“It was also supplied without correct labelling and safety instructions, and it’s highly unlikely that this unit had gone through proper approval or conformity checks.”

Residents concerned about products for sale in this way in any part of Lincolnshire, can report sightings to Lincolnshire Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Service on 03454 04 0506 or through Lincolnshire Police’s non-emergency number – 101.