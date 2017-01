Firefighters attended another chimney fire in the Sleaford area last night (Thursday) - this time in Aslackby.

At 4.45pm the crew from Billingborough were called to the fire on Aveland Way, Aslackby.

The fire was extinguished.

The fire service reminds househlders to have their chimney swept at least once a year to avoid a build up of soot and birds nests.