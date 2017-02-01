WATCH: New Lincolnshire Chief Constable proud and ready for tough challenges county faces ahead

Lincolnshire Police’s new Chief Constable takes up office today and says it is an “Immense pleasure and privilege” to be the county’s lead cop.

Bill Skelly has moved from Devon and Cornwall Police where he has been Deputy Chief Constable since December 2013. Prior to that he served with Police Scotland which he had joined as Lothian and Borders Police in 1990.

He completed the command course at Bramshill in 2004 and held senior posts with the Immigration Crime Team at New Scotland Yard and in 2008 was HM Inspector of Constabulary for Scotland.

Mr Skelly took up his new role today, Wednesday February 1. He said: “I know that taking over from Neil Rhodes I have become the custodian of a force that has a huge heritage that people are immensely proud of and with a real commitment from the staff to deliver the best possible service that we can to everyone, particularly the vulnerable,” he said.

“If I have achieved anything in my career it is because of the team effort - the team effort in everyone doing their level best in trying to deliver in what I understand and have experienced can be very challenging circumstances,” he said.

He accepted that it would not be all plain sailing and there would be challenges ahead, adding: “not only on the financial front but the things we feel passionately about in serving and looking after the public and delivering a service we can be proud of. I really look forward to serving with this very proud force.”

When not on duty Bill Skelly, who is married with two daughters, likes to spend his time outdoors, enjoying hill walking and cycling and is an avid volleyball player. He is the chair of the Police Sport UK Volleyball Section and has reached the personal milestone of playing as a member of the Great Britain Police Team.