Watermill celebrates national mill festival

Heritage volunteers looking after Cogglesford Watermill in Sleaford welcomed visitors to celebrate National Mills Weekend last week.

The event is the annual festival of the UK’s milling heritage, which is coordinated by the Mills Section of the Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings.

The watermill was in operation grinding for visitors to see, while families could also have a go at grinding grain by hand.

The weekend marked the start of Real Bread Maker Week, run by the Real Bread Campaign, which encourages people to bake or buy traditionally made bread. The mill welcomed Sonya Hundal from Greenfield Bakers, selling a variety of artisan bread loaves, made from stoneground organic flour and baked in a French clay wood-fired oven.

You could also sample homemade preserves from M H Preserves, who had a stall there during the day.

The early 18th century mill is thought to be the only Sherriff’s watermill still in operation in England