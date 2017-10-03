We need more balls! Marathon cricketers need help with 72-hour record attempt in Sleaford

A trio planning a 72-hour marathon cricket batting session for charity are appealing for help.

Billingborough Cricket Club players Dave Newman, Richard Wells and Shaun Brown hope to beat the 52-hour record at Northgate Sports Hall in Sleaford, starting on November 23.

They are fundraising for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and plan to use bowling machines for much of the challenge and need clubs to lend them 30-50 bowling machine balls. Dave said: “We are also still looking for helpers throughout the 72-hour duration.” Call 07984 908234.

They have got the ball rolling by organising a series of pub quizzes where anyone can join in, at: the White Horse, Baston – November 12 at 8pm; Sleaford Legionnaire’s Club – October 15 at 7.30pm, Marquis of Granby, Northgate in Sleaford - October 12 7.30pm; Solo Bar in Sleaford - October 24 at 9pm, The Plough in Horbling - October 29 at 8pm; the Jolly Scotchman in Sleaford - November 19 at 8pm.

They have already raised £450 from quizzes plus another £370 from a fishing match with another to come, as well as gathering other donations.