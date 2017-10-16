Why is the sun and sky such a weird colour?

While Britain braces itself for the possible arrival of Storm Ophelia, here in the east we have been experiencing a hurricane sun.

According to a Met Office Tweet ex-Hurricane Ophelia has drawn Saharan dust north to the UK, making the sun appear red.

Some people have said there is a strange burning smell accompanying today’s weather phenomenon.

The high winds are predicted to affect the region until midnight on Monday October 16 when the bad weather will move north.