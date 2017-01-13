Winter wellbeing scheme returns to North Kesteven

When the temperatures drop and the weather gets colder a scheme based on good old-fashioned neighbourliness will spring into action to help the most isolated and vulnerable people in our communities.

This winter, where people are unable to get out of their homes to replenish the food in their cupboards, they can call and request a parcel of essential groceries to be delivered to their door.

Co-ordinated by North Kesteven District Council’s Community Initiatives Team, the Winter Wellbeing Scheme is delivered by community volunteers and Lincolnshire Co-operative stores locally. The project runs on weekdays and is supported by Sleaford’s Riverside Church and New Life Church Ministries.

The main focus is on supporting those who are running out of food, have no family or friends locally they can call upon for assistance and can’t easily get to the shops because of lying snow, persistent cold and limited mobility. In some cases volunteers will collect prescriptions, clear snow and ice from paths and ensure that vulnerable people have what they need.

Anyone wanting to use the service needs to call NKDC during working hours to request a delivery, explain their need and arrange to make a payment.

Their request will be passed on to a community volunteer who will pick up a parcel and take it where it’s needed.

While there they may be able to help in other ways and leave details of the NK Wellbeing Service which helps people to retain their domestic independence.

Coun Marion Brighton, Leader of NKDC, said: “The Winter Wellbeing Scheme gives people somewhere to turn to when they are running low on food and cannot get out to do the shopping.

“North Kesteven is a supportive place to live and it is important that schemes like this help our residents, particularly when the weather is cold and when conditions under foot can be dangerous.

“We do not want people struggling to get by or going hungry, so please make use of this service if you need it. It is there to support you.”

There are triggers on the severity of cold but there isn’t age or disability criteria to be eligible to use the scheme.

Parcels start from under £16 and will contain toilet rolls, white bread, UHT milk, eggs, tinned beans and soup, fresh sausages, cheese, jam, potatoes, biscuits and tea of coffee. Other packs suited to vegetarian, gluten-free and diabetic needs will be available.

Recipients of a food parcel can also request a cat or dog pet pack, which are priced under £4.

To make a request for a parcel, call NKDC on 01529 414155.

If anyone would like to help the service and become a volunteer, email Jeremy Green at the Riverside Church on jeremy.green@carres.lincs.sch.uk or call NKDC for more information. All suitable training, safety and safeguarding measures will be taken.