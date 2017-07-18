Woodhall Spa hosts record breaking 40’s Festival

Organisers have confirmed last weekend’s 40’s Festival in Woodhall Spa was a record-breaker!

An estimated 45,000 visitors flocked to the event. making it the biggest and best in its six year history.

Photo: Jane Air

Despite a rainy start to Saturday, the total visitor numbers surpassed 2016’s record of 40,000.

Sunday proved to be the most popular day due to finer weather.

Feedback given to its volunteer committee and to the festival’s Facebook site show the event was a massive success due to the range of entertainment, re-enactments, vehicles, competitions and the “electric atmosphere”.

Chair of the organising Committee Andy Hunter told the News: “I’d like to thank everyone who came to Woodhall Spa for our Festival this weekend.

Photo: Jane Air

“This has been the biggest event yet, and it’s a genuine delight to see so many people getting into the swing of things and creating such a wonderful atmosphere across the village.

“It takes 12 months of work to put this show on, and it really pays off to see just how many enjoy coming along.”

East Lindsey District Council Leader Councillor Craig Leyland echoed Mr Hunter’s comments.

Coun Leyland, a ward councillor for Woodhall spa, said: “I think organisers have done a wonderful job in delivering a successful, safe and enjoyable festival on such a huge scale.

Photo: Jane Air

“The level of infrastructure that an event like this now requires is significant, and the fact it is entirely organised by just a few Woodhall residents - all volunteers - says an awful lot about the strength of the community and just

what a destination Woodhall Spa has now become”.

Highlights included flypasts by the BBMF on both days, crowned by a Sunday afternoon appearance by the Lancaster Bomber “Thumper”, based at nearby RAF Coningsby, a skirmish re-enactment in the grounds of the Petwood Hotel and regular sightings of a Winston Churchill impersonator who posed for photos with visitors.

Two film crews attended the festival – one filming for Britain’s Best Village for Channel 4 and the other for World War II Treasure Hunters for the History Channel, presented by Madness singer Suggs who happily met visitors on

The Broadway on Saturday.

LIVES responders successfully treated 24 people, mostly for minor injuries and illnesses.

LIVES medics, doctors from the East Midlands Ambulance Service and an off-duty paramedic successfully resuscitated a man who collapsed on Witham Road on Saturday following a cardiac arrest.

He was transferred to Lincoln County Hospital and according to event organisers is reported to be recovering well.

The upscaled park and ride system, which cost the committee £25,000, coped with the influx of visitors.

However, some traffic challenges remain. Despite many residential roads being marked as ‘No Parking’, many drivers flouted the temporary traffic restrictions and Lincolnshire Country Council Highways department issued 52 fixed parking penalties over the weekend.

Mr Hunter said the committee is busy gathering feedback and will then take a short rest before making a decision on a 2018 event.

He added: “An event of this size always requires review so we’re all assessing what went well and what can be further improved, from locals and visitors alike.

“We take all of what we’ve learned into account before committing to any future date, but we’ll make an announcement shortly”.

*Get your three page picture special of the 40’s Festival in the Horncastle News tomorrow (Wednesday).