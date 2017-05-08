Work on Heckington windmill due to be completed

Regeneration and development of Heckington Windmill is close to completion, with the Miller’s House Tea Room re-opening at Easter following major refurbishment and extension.

Heckington Windmill Trust director Jim Bailey said: “The Bake House finished its restoration last year and now supplies the Tea Room with cake, bread and biscuits made with flour ground in the mill.”

He said the cart shed, granary, piggeries and old garage (now the toilet block) were completed last Tuesday, but would not be immediately open to the public, to allow for finishing touches and completion of interpretation boards.

He added: “We are holding an event in Heckington Village Hall at 7pm on Friday, May 26, which will be free and open to all, to give an update on progress, and our plans for the buildings and future events.”