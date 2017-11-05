Young farmers have some fun

A revived young farmers group is planning to put on a second event to boost its numbers.

Heckington Young Farmers’ Club has started up again after the summer break and are having some fun this Autumn.

Heckington YFC is an established club, but has seen a decline in membership lately and is keen to recruit new faces, aged between 10 and 26, according to county strategic development manager Kate Knight, who was appointed to the new role in June.

They held a new members open night on October 10 at The Pavillion on Heckington playing field with guest speakers James Needham and Amy Goodacre, who worked with members on how to plan a fun and varied Young Farmers’ Club programme.

Kate said: “The club now has a programme in mind with visits and meetings planned for Wednesday nights, these start with a fun games night on Wednesday November 8, at 7.30pm at The Pavilion at Heckington.”

She added: “It is a great opportunity to play some games such as pool and others, have some fun and meet new people.”

For further information visit the Lincolnshire Young Farmers or Heckington Young Farmers Facebook page or www.lincsyfc.org.uk.

If you would like more information call Kate on 07421 004003. Young Farmers’ clubs are for all walks of life with no need for a wax jacket or wellies. Enjoy social events, sports, travel, talks and learn new skills.