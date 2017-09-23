Young farmers looking to recruit in Heckington

Our nostalgia photo this week shows members of Heckington Young Farmers Club when they took part in a charity ploughathon in 1992. Were you one of these baseball-capped tractor men?

September 18-24 is National Young Farmers week, aimed at recruiting new members for the youth movement.

Heckington YFC is an established club, but keen to recruit new faces, aged between 10 and 26, according to county strategic development manager Kate Knight.

She said: “I am new to Young Farmers having recently taken up the position in June, a new role for the club.”

They are holding a new members night on October 10 at 7.30pm in The Pavillion on Heckington playing field.

Young Farmers’ clubs are for everyone from all walks of life with no need for a wax jacket or wellies. Enjoy social events, sports, travel, talks and learn new skills.

To find out more call Kate on: 07421 004003

○ Harmston YFC have a new members night too, at the village’s memorial hall on October 4, 7.30-9pm.