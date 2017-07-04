Batting woes cost Sleaford CC First XI at Bourne

Another underwhelming batting performance condemned Sleaford CC to Lincs ECB Premier defeat at Bourne on Saturday.

No visiting batsman managed a half-century as the home side made light work of Sleaford’s total to win by seven wickets.

Impressive opening spells by Bourne bowlers Colin Cheer and Jack Berry gave their side an excellent start, and while Sleaford’s lower order managed a recovery of sorts, a total of 171 from their allotted overs was always unlikely to trouble a strong home side.

Bourne’s innings was anchored by Jordan Temple who made a patient 46, and with solid contributions from his partners, the hosts claimed a comfortable victory with six overs to spare.

This weekend, Sleaford First XI, sponsored by Baker Plant Hire, travel to Boston (noon start).