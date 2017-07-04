Search

Batting woes cost Sleaford CC First XI at Bourne

Sleaford CC First XI, from left, back - Adi Sreedharan, Angus Youles, Oli Bean, Jack Wilson, Cameron Hall, Simon Godby; front - Oliver Burford, Andy Hibberd, Shaun Morris, Nick Goacher, Matt Mountain EMN-170506-180003002

Sleaford CC First XI, from left, back - Adi Sreedharan, Angus Youles, Oli Bean, Jack Wilson, Cameron Hall, Simon Godby; front - Oliver Burford, Andy Hibberd, Shaun Morris, Nick Goacher, Matt Mountain EMN-170506-180003002

0
Have your say

Another underwhelming batting performance condemned Sleaford CC to Lincs ECB Premier defeat at Bourne on Saturday.

No visiting batsman managed a half-century as the home side made light work of Sleaford’s total to win by seven wickets.

Impressive opening spells by Bourne bowlers Colin Cheer and Jack Berry gave their side an excellent start, and while Sleaford’s lower order managed a recovery of sorts, a total of 171 from their allotted overs was always unlikely to trouble a strong home side.

Bourne’s innings was anchored by Jordan Temple who made a patient 46, and with solid contributions from his partners, the hosts claimed a comfortable victory with six overs to spare.

This weekend, Sleaford First XI, sponsored by Baker Plant Hire, travel to Boston (noon start).