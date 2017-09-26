Firms raises cash for defibrillators

NFH Consultancy with colleagues at Lloyds Bank have raised enough funds to buy two new defibrillators for public use after experiencing an emergency situation in the bank branch.

They presented one device to Sleaford Cricket Club on Saturday. The other will be placed in Lloyds at Boston, both logged on the ambulance service’s system for use in the wider community and training will be provided by LIVES.

Gavin Hutson, chairman of Sleaford Cricket Club Committee, thanked the companies and individuals that raised the funds and said: “The defibrillator and training will support the health and safety of those using the club and the wider community.”

Pictured are Nicola Humberstone from NFH Consultancy, Lisa Dawson of Lloyds Bank, Gavin Hutson from the club, and Marie Roffey and Andrew Robinson from LIVES.