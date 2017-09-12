Firsts’ resounding victory

A resounding 10-wicket victory at Alford in their penultimate game of the season, leaves Sleaford CC First XI within touching distance of a top-four finish.

They now host third-placed Bourne on Saturday, aiming to leagfrog Woodhall Spa.

Bowling first after winning the toss, Sleaford made short work of the home side, who were dismissed for only 71, with skipper Shaun Morris taking six wickets for only 15 runs.

Sleaford’s victory was threatened only by the weather and, although they eventually claimed maximum points, credit must be given to the home side who elected to stay on the field when conditions were extremely unpleasant.

In the South Lincs and Border Premier, Sleaford Seconds are top of the league with a game in hand.

Only one visiting Boston batsman reached double figures as their innings subsided to 49 all out, a total that Sleaford passed in only the seventh over.

This Sunday, Sleaford Academy, sponsored by Turnbulls, entertain Woodhall Spa as they bring their 2017 campaign to a close.