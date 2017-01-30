Battling Town hit by late winner at UCL high-flyers

Sleaford Town once more gave promotion hopefuls Desborough a real test before succumbing to a 3-2 defeat to Saturday.

The scoreline was an exact replica of the reverse fixture at Eslaforde Park just a fortnight earlier, but it was cold comfort for Paul Ward’s men who have lost four United Counties League matches on the bounce since the turn of the year.

The hosts, who sit third in the Premier Division, took a 13th minute lead through Jason Turner, but were stunned when Jack McMenemy equalised with a superb volley.

Ryan Oliver then marked his 30th birthday by winning a penalty which Harry Millard dispatched to put Town in front.

But the visitors could not hold out until the break with Aidan Bradshaw equalising in stoppage time.

And Sleaford’s efforts were denied with 15 minutes left when Jake Bettles grabbed the winner.

The challenges keep coming for Town, who stay 18th, with the visit of fifth-placed Northampton Sileby Rangers to Sleaford on Saturday. Kick-off is 3pm.

* It was a miserable day for Sleaford Town Reserves in the Lincolnshire League as they were swept aside 7-1 at home to Immingham.

The Pilgrims led 2-0 at the break thanks to goals from John Waugh and Jamie Wilkes.

The second half saw the visitors step up the pace and increase their lead with goals from Richard Sparrow (2), Brendon Smyth, Thomas Hobson and Carl Price.

Thomas Buckberry scored Town’s consolation.

But Sleaford Sports Amateurs moved three points clear of their town rivals after extending Grimsby Borough Reserves’ winless run to eight games.

Liam Tunstall and Jac Wright grabbed the goals in a 2-0 home win to help Amateurs claim their eighth league win of the season and stay in 10th.

Grantham Sunday League results –

Premier: Osbournby Rangers 3-6 Nobody Inn Athletic; The Green Man 2-1 Helpringham Rovers. Arion Division One: Pointon Sunday 5-5 Ingoldsby Old Boys; Ancaster and Caythorpe 0-5 Rippingale and Folkingham.