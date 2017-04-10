BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

This week’s scores...
Result from April 4:
Main Ridge Take Away Reserve Cup final: Fishtoft Res 0 Swineshead Res 2 (aet).
Results from April 8:
Taylors Garages Premier Division: Benington 2 Boston College 3, Coningsby 0 Skegness Town Res 2, Pointon v Old Leake - postponed (Old Leake unable to field a team).
Taylors Peugeot Division One: Fulbeck Utd 0 Swineshead Res 0, Kirton Town 2 Fishtoft 5, Woodhall Spa Utd 5 Freiston 2.
Taylors Ford Division Two: FC Hammers 0 Boston International 2, FC Wrangle 4 Coningsby Res 1, Fishtoft Res v Billinghay Res - postponed (Billinghay unable to raise a team), Sibsey 4 Kirton Town Res 1.
Taylors Vauxhall Division Three: Leverton SFC Res 5 Fosdyke Res 1, Wyberton A 3 Boston College Res 0.
BB Insure Willoughby Cup, semi-final: Friskney 1 Leverton SFC 2.
Sharman Burgess Sports Cup, semi-finals: Swineshead Inst 8 Billinghay Ath 0, Wyberton Res 0 Spilsby Town 8.