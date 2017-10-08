BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

This weekend's scores involving Boston League sides...
Results from October 7:
Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup, round one: Epworth Town 5 Skegness Utd 1, Fulbeck Utd 2 Limestone Rgrs 4, Scotter Utd 1 Spilsby Town 1 (Spilsby won 5-4 on pens), Long Sutton Ath 2 Coningsby 3.
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Benington 4 Old Leake 2, Fishtoft 2 Ruskington Rvrs 1, Railway Ath 3 Billinghay Ath 1, Skegness Town Res 5 Wyberton Res 1, Swineshead Inst 2 Leverton 9,
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Horncastle Town Res 7 FC Kirton 1, Kirton Town 3 Freiston 1, Pointon Res 4 Friskney 2, Sibsey 3 JFC Seniors 2, Swineshead Res v Woodhall Spa Utd - postponed.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Billinghay Res 4 Coningsby Res 2, Boston Ath v Holbeach Bank - postponed, Boston International 3 Colsterworth SSC 3, Caythorpe 2 FC Hammers 6, Wrangle 4 Fosdyke 3, Wyberton A 2 Railway Res 4.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: College Res 3 Old Dons 2, Digby 0 Northgate Olympic 1, Fosdyke Res 6 Swineshead A 3, Leverton Res 0 Eagle Utd 4, Spalding Harriers 2 Benington Res 3, Woodhall Res 0 Skegness Town A 3.
