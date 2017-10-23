BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Results from September 21:
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Coningsby 2 Benington 4, Fulbeck United 1 Billinghay Athletic 1, Leverton SFC 8 Ruskington Rovers 1, Old Leake 3 Railway Athletic 4, Pointon 5 Spilsby Town 2, Wyberton Reserves 2 Fishtoft 0.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Boston College 0 Skegness United 1, Freiston 1 Horncastle Town Reserves 2, JFC Boston Seniors 2 Friskney 2, Kirton Town 0 Woodhall Spa United 1, Old Doningtonians 1 FC Kirton 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Billinghay Athletic Res 0 FC Hammers 1, Boston Athletic 3 Fosdyke 1, Boston International 3 Holbeach Bank 2, Caythorpe 4 Railway Athletic 5, Colsterworth 0 Park United 6, FC Wrangle 3 Wyberton A 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Eagle United 11 Mareham United 1, Spalding Harriers 1 Skegness Town A 2, Swineshead Institute A 3 Northgate Olympic 3, Woodhall Spa Utd Res 3 Digby 2.
Main Ridge Take Away Reserve Cup, round one: Benington Reserves 1 Pointon Reserves 1 (Pointon won 4-3 on pens), Fosdyke Reserves 3 Leverton SFC Reserves 0, Swineshead Ins Reserves 2 Old Doningtonians Reserves 2 (6-2 aet).
