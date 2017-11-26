BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

This weekend;s scores...
Results from November 25:
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Benington 2 Swineshead Inst 3, Billinghay Athletic 2 Fishtoft 1, Coningsby 5 Wyberton Reserves 1, Leverton SFC 1 Skegness Town Res 1, Pointon v Old Leake - postponed, Ruskington Rovers 1 Railway Ath 2, Spilsby Town 1 Fulbeck Utd 4.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Old Dons 6 Swineshaed Res 1, Sibsey 5 Pointon Res 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Railway Res v Billinghay Res - postponed.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Eagle Utd 5 Old Dons Res 1, Fosdyke Res 1 College Res 5, Spalding Harriers 3 Leverton Res 0, Swineshead A 0 Benington Res 6, Woodhall Res 3 Northgate Olympic 3.
Target Newspapers Challenge Cup, round two: Boston College 2 FC Hammers 4, Digby 4 Kirton Town 7, FC Kirton 1 Skegness Utd 2, FC Wrangle 0 Friskney 4, JFC Seniors 6 Fosdyke 1, Park United 1 Holbeach Bank 0, Skegness Town A 10 Colsterworth 0, Wyberton A 0 Woodhall Spa Utd 5.
