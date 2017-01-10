BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Neil Johnson rounds up the weekend’s action...

LINCS JUNIOR CUP

Coningsby have made it through to the semi-finals of the Lincolnshire Junior Cup for the first time in their history, following a 2-0 home win against Langtoft United.

Victory against the Peterborough Premier League outfit sent the Coningsby camp into celebration mode.

They will now travel to face Lincolnshire League side Wyberton in their semi-final.

Spilsby Town, The Boston League’s only other remaining side, had the difficult task of travelling to Lincolnshire League leaders Skegness Town, suffering a 6-0 defeat.

A dank, dreary Saturday afternoon with overnight rain made conditions heavy going at Coningsby, but it didn’t seem to deter the lively young forwards.

The first 20 minutes were confined to midfield, with possession equal on both sides until Coningsby found the Langtoft keeper in good form when Jack O’Briene’s shot was stopped by a fine diving save.

After half an hour Coningsby finally took the lead from a corner kick which the Langtoft defence failed to clear and Jason Cooke calmly placed the ball into the bottom corner of the net at the second attempt.

The visitors tried to respond quickly but Coningsby’s experienced defence were giving nothing away.

After the half time team talk from Coningsby Manager Mark Wheatley, the team seemed much sharper with the ball flowing around the pitch while Langtoft’s job was made a lot more difficult when they were reduced to 10-men.

The second goal soon followed when Coningsby’s leading goal scorer Shaun Boothby put away a penalty, awarded when midfielder Jamie Beamish was brought down.

Boothby had a good chance to make it three but somehow trod on the ball with an open goal beckoning.

TAYLORS GARAGES PREMIER DIVISION

The big game in the Taylors Garages Premier Division saw Swineshead take a giant step towards the title with a 2-1 away win at Wyberton Reserves.

Goals from Guy Mantle and Bert Snaith kept the leaders on course.

Benington bounced back from their pre-Christmas derby drubbing against Old Leake by winning the return fixture, despite conceding home advantage and then missing two penalties clash.

The match was switched to the Community Centre as Benington’s reserves were in cup action at home and the visitors made the most of a bright start when Gavin Bell latched onto a long clearance to open the scoring.

Bell then had a great chance to double Benington’s lead when he was upended by Old Leake goalkeeper Owen Richardson, but the stopper pulled off a superb penalty save.

Benington were then awarded another penalty midway through the second half when Will Gosling handled, but this time Lucas Evison blazed his effort over the crossbar.

Old Leake forced a succession of corners in a bid to find an equaliser but, once Ash Jackson was dismissed late on after collecting a second booking, their hopes fizzled out.

Old Leake struggled in front of goal throughout and their only worthwhile effort came from Pete Sansam’s hopeful shot.

Pointon striker Sam Husband showed the festive break had little effect on his goal-scoring when he hit five of his side’s eight goals in an 8-3 home win against Billinghay Athletic.

Dane Hardy, Dom Kew and Ben Dobson were also on target for Pointon.

Tom Morris, who scored twice, and Joe Stainsby replied for Billinghay.

Boston College and Skegness Town Reserves shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

Jordan Potts and Michael Parnham grabbed the Skegness goals.

TAYLORS PEUGEOT DIVISION ONE

In the Taylors Peugeot Division One, AFC Tetford are still reeling from the transfer of their leading goalscorer Nathan Wright to Woodhall Spa and went down to a heavy home defeat at the hands of Horncastle Town Reserves.

Sam Johnson did get on the score-sheet for Tetford but the visitors replied five times to run out 5-1 winners.

Horncastle’s scorers were George Swift (two), Chris Johnson, Dan Nixon and Tom Johnson.

Freiston also scored five in their home match against Old Doningtonians with new signing Tyler Bobb scoring twice.

Perrie Dale, Tom Bates and Ty Fravigar hit the other goals in a 5-3 home win.

Railway went one better, hitting six in their home game against FC Kirton with Curtis Yeatman and veteran Steve Appleby scoring two goals apiece.

Jake Portas added a penalty while Leon Creasey scored with the last kick of the game.

Fulbeck United remain on top on goal difference following a 3-0 home win against Fishtoft.

Tom Vertigan grabbed two of the Fulbeck goals while Dominic Fieldhouse hit the other one.

There was another 3-0 home win at Woodhall Spa United where the home side took all three points following goals from Tom Richardson, Tom Avison and Blake Kenneally-Forester.

TAYLORS FORD DIVISION TWO

Park United started well at Boston International in the Taylors Ford Division Two, going in 2-1 ahead at half time with goals from Ben Liu and Craig Mountain.

However, a poor 15-minute period midway through the second half saw Park lose their shape and concentration, consequently conceding four goals in the process.

They managed to pull another goal through Alex Limb but it wasn’t enough and the International side ran out 5-3 winners.

Fishtoft Reserves travelled to Graves Park to take on a strong Kirton Town Reserves side and the visitors got off to a poor start, finding themselves 2-0 down early on.

Fishtoft did reduce the arrears midway through the first when a corner fell to the feet of Ben Carter, who slotted home from close range.

The second half started in similar fashion with Kirton scoring again to make it 3-1 before Fishtoft replied through Lee Bradley’s header which was adjudged to have crossed the line to make it 3-2.

Kirton were then awarded a penalty which they converted to make it 4-2, only for Fishtoft to be given a penalty of their own which was both won and converted by Jack Cridland to make it 4-3.

Kirton rounded off the game with another goal to end the proceedings at 5-3.

Liam Shinn did most of the damage for Kirton, claiming a hat-trick for his side.

Reece Snade, Joe Lote and Liam Ingamells all scored twice in FC Hammers’ 6-0 away win at Swineshead A.

TAYLORS VAUXHALL DIVISION THREE

Taylors Vauxhall Division Three leaders Wyberton A overcame a strong Leverton Reserves, boasting no less than five first-teamers.

Michael Reeson grabbed two of the goals, one of which was a 25-yard screamer, while Wyberton’s other two goals came from Jack Reeson and Ellis Wakefield.

A James Wright goal earned Boston College Reserves a share of the points following their 1-1 draw at Boston Athletic.

Spalding Harriers’ leading goalscorer Rafal Marczewski started the New Year off in style, hitting four of his side’s goals in a 6-0 home win against lowly Fosdyke Reserves.

Patryk Kopacz’s double strike made a miserable day for Fosdyke.

Troubled Boston Titans were forced to call off their home game against Holbeach Bank due to a shortage of players.

MAIN RIDGE TAKE AWAY RESERVE CUP

Third Division Benington Reserves put up a brave display against Swineshead Reserves from Division One in the Main Ridge Take Away Reserve Cup, but it was the higher-placed side who booked a place in the final after a shoot-out.

The game finished all-square at 2-2 after extra time with Dan Thompson and Giles Favell scoring for Swineshead and Dan Brackenbury and an own goal sending Benington so close to causing an upset.