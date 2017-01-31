BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Neil Johnson rounds up the latest scores and scorers...

Sharman Burgess Sports Cup

The only shock in the Sharman Burgess Sports Cup took place at Old Leake where Division One side Woodhall Spa United booked their place in the next round following a 1-0 away win.

Although Old Leake probably shaded the possession in a first half, where both sides struck the woodwork, Woodhall remained firmly in the tie.

The all-important winner arrived five minutes into the second half when Leake’s young keeper Owen Richardson was powerless to stop a searing drive from Tom Avison flying into the top corner.

Leverton rotated their squad and their fringe players duly obliged, turning in a determined performance in an impressive 4-0 win against Ruskington Rovers.

Alex Tilley rose to glance home the opener after 20 minutes before Ben Reeson powered through to slot home the second on 35 minutes.

Alex Lote dribbled past three players to poke past the keeper in the closing minutes of the first half to make it 3-0 at the break.

Nathan Rippin sealed victory with a scorching drive after 70 minutes.

There was more encouraging news for Leverton in the form of young Jordan Cobb, who impressed with a man of the match performance in defence.

Old Doningtonians looked to heading for extra time as they locked horns with Billinghay Athletic before the Premier side snatched victory with a late winner.

First Division Dons battled well throughout and a Mark Sharman goal had the tie all-square at 1-1 before that heart-breaker of a last-gasp winner.

Two goals from Liam Papworth helped Spilsby Town to a comfortable 4-0 home win against Boston College.

Josh Wood and Lee Boulton were also on target.

It took a last minute penalty from striker Victor Sibert to edge Friskney through to the next round after a 3-2 away win at Horncastle Town Reserves.

Friskney led 2-0 at half-time before Town hit back to level the scores through Ryan Beaumont and Andy Bullivant.

But, with extra time looming, Sibert struck with his late spot-kick.

Fulbeck United enjoyed a routine 4-1 away win at FC Hammers with goals coming from Aaron Harrison, Ben Pollard, Callum Clay and Paul Crampton.

Jace Snade replied for the Hammers.

Second Division Boston International put up a spirited display away at Wyberton Reserves before going down 5-2.

Adam Vinters, Mitchell Teft, Reece Beauchamp, Shane Brackenbury and Jason Allen were all on target for the Premier side.

Swineshead Institute eased through to the next round with a 4-1 away win at fellow Premier opponents Skegness Town Reserves.

Guy Mantle, Bert Snaith, Rob Masters and Kieran Rose hit the goals for the visitors while Dan Reid replied for Skegness.

Taylors Garages Premier Division

The only Taylors Garages Premier Division game finished all-square as Benington and Coningsby fought out a 1-1 draw.

Benington opened the scoring through Sam Reed before Carl Wilson levelled for the visitors right on half-time.

Benington had the better chances in the second half and Tim Bell hit the post with a header but, considering the home side had the reserve goalkeeper making his first team debut and the evergreen Dan Fox being drafted in at centre half, a hard-earned point was a decent outcome.

Taylors Peugeot Division One

Leaders Railway Athletic were held to a goalless draw by Fishtoft in the Taylors Peugeot Division One.

In a dour stalemete, there was only notable incident when Railway keeper Mark Haynes went from zero to hero, giving away a 75th-minute penalty but then denying Fishtoft with an excellent penalty save.

Fosdyke’s woes continued with a thumping 8-0 defeat away at Swineshead Reserves.

The home side’s goals came from Giles Favell (two), Chris Wing, Rhys Holland, Josh Ullyatt-Sands, Jack Skinner and new signing Reiss Wilson.

Two goals from Freiston striker Perrie Dale weren’t enough to earn his side any reward in their home game against Kirton Town.

The visitors replied three times to run out 3-2 winners.

Taylors Ford Division Two

Taylors Ford Division Two leaders Sibsey finally lost their unbeaten record when Pointon Reserves squeezed out a 4-3 home win.

Mark Smith grabbed a double while Simon Creasey and Mike Rowlatt were all on target for an impressive Pointon Reserve side.

Billinghay Reserves had a nightmare trip to Wrangle when they conceded double figures following a 10-1 drubbing.

Troy Ayton (four), Jack Hill (three), Luke Chester, Bobby Smith and Nathan Hill netted while Billinghay’s consolation goal came from Jay Peterson.

Park produced their worst performance of the season against Coningsby Reserves and were lucky to go in at half time level at 0-0.

Park surprisingly took the lead 10 minutes into the second half when Alex Limb scored from close range from a Declan Wilson cross.

However, Coningsby deservedly levelled soon after when a mix up in the Park defence saw the visitors grab the winner following a corner, making the final score 2-1.

Coningsby’s matchwinners were Sean Taylor and Andy Chapman.

Spilsby Town Reserves took all three points at Graves Park following a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Robert Kent and Tom Pickett.

East Coast FC announced that they would be withdrawing from the league due to a lack of commitment from the players.

Taylors Vauxhall Division Three

Fosdyke Reserves put in a much improved performance when they played hosts to Benington Reserves in the Taylors Vauxhall Division Three.

Lloyd McCann scored to put the basement side 1-0 ahead at the break, but they couldn’t maintain their first half efforts and they eventually went down 3-1.

Benington’s goals came from Tom Poole, Chris Lawson and Paul Chester.