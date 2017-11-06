BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division leaders Pointon were held 2-2 at home by defending champions Swineshead Institute in the Boston Saturday League.

Fulbeck travelled to Railway and left with the points following a 4-0 victory, while Wyberton Reserves secured their second win of the season after a good 3-1 win at home to Leverton.

Ruskington Rovers kept a clean sheet at Billinghay. Rovers as goals from Liam Tait, Wes Greenwood and Sam Jackson secured the win.

Benington make it three straight league wins after beating Fishtoft 2-0.

Division One saw title hopefuls Kirton Town and Horncastle Town Reserves battle it out in their race for first place, Kirton edging a 4-3 win.

Skegness United were 2-0 up at half time to JFC Seniors, only for their opponents to find their feet in the second half and battle back for a 3-3 draw.

At the bottom of the table Freiston earned their first win of the season with a 6-2 success against Pointon Reserves.

In Division Two Park United are still undefeated after six games.

This week they put seven past Caythorpe following a hat-trick from Jimmy Harris, Alex Limb’s brace, an own goal and Neil Allen’s finish.

Fosdyke had a comfortable win at home against Railway Reserves as two goals from Alex Cammack and a last-minute chip from Ash Davis secured the three points for the home side.

Boston International remain top after a 2-1 victory against Wyberton A.

FC Hammers are still undefeated, but were held at home in a 2-2 draw with Colsterworth.

In Division Three Skegness Town A are flying high in first place, narrowly beating Northgate Olympic 1-0 this weekend.

Eagle United travelled to Woodhall Spa Reserves and moved up to second following a 4-2 victory.

Boston College Reserves took the points in a 3-1 win against Leverton Reserves.