FOOTBALL: Billinghay whitewashed in local derby

Boston Saturday Football League

Taylors Garages Premier Division

Billinghay Athletic were 4-0 down to Coningsby at half time after a brace apiece from Shaun Boothby and Jamie Beamish.

The home side kept up the pace in the second half with two more goals from Boothby, one from veteran Jamie Todd and another from Beamish for an 8-0 whitewash.

Swineshead moved to the top of the table following their 5-2 away win at Ruskington Rovers.

Sam Jackson and Luke Llewellyn were on target for Rovers but there was no stopping Swineshead’s charge with goals from Guy Mantle, Bert Snaith, Chris Wing, Kieran Rose and Scott Williams.

Taylors Peugeot Division One

Mark Sharman hit a fine hat trick for Old Doningtonians in their home game against title-chasers Fulbeck United but still managed to end up on the losing side.

Fulbeck turned in another powerful performance with a seven goal reply, with Paul Crampton hitting another hat trick. Dan Pinfold (2), Tom Vertigan and Dylan Grocock kept United on course for promotion.

Fishtoft and Swineshead Reserves served up a nine-goal thriller in a topsy-turvy game.

Fishtoft started the first half in strong fashion and found themselves four goals to the good at half time after a clinical Neil Allen hat trick and a strike from Ant Slater.

The second half saw the momentum swing the other way as Fishtoft sat back and Swineshead fought hard to bring the game level at four apiece with a little over 10 minutes to go.

However, with the clock ticking down, Fishtoft skipper Ben Parkinson strolled into the Swineshead box to stroke the ball past the keeper and give the home side all three points. Final score 5-4.

Taylors Ford Division Two

Two goals from Mark Smith helped Pointon Reserves to a 3-1 home win against Swineshead ‘A’.

George Sharpe was also on target. Ashley Baines replied for Swineshead ‘A’.

Taylors Vauxhall Division Three

Holbeach Bank had an excellent victory at home game against Northgate Olympic.

Liviu Negoita, Dan Goddard, Nayden Koycev and Harry Decamps were all on target for The Bank in a 4-2 home win.

Coningsby Reserves’ trip to near-neighbours Billinghay Reserves resulted in a 4-2 win, whilst Old Doningtonians Reserves triumphed 5-3 at Fosdyke Reserves.