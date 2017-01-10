FOOTBALL: Boston Saturday League reports round-up

Taylors Garages Premier Division

The big game in The Premier last Saturday saw Swineshead take a giant step towards the title with a 2-1 away win at Wyberton Reserves.

Goals from Guy Mantle and Bert Snaith kept the leaders on course.

Pointon striker Sam Husband showed the festive break had little effect on his goal-scoring when he hit five of his side’s eight goals in an 8-3 home win against Billinghay Athletic.

Dane Hardy, Dom Kew and Ben Dobson were also on target for Pointon. Tom Morris, who scored twice and Joe Stainsby replied for Billinghay.

Taylors Peugeot Division One

Freiston also scored five in their home match against Old Doningtonians with new signing Tyler Bobb scoring twice.

Perrie Dale, Tom Bates and Ty Fravigar hit the other goals in a 5-3 home win.

Fulbeck United remain on top on goal difference following a 3-0 home win against Fishtoft.

Tom Vertigan grabbed two of the Fulbeck goals while Dominic Fieldhouse hit the other one.

Main Ridge Takeaway Reserve Cup Semi-final

Third Division Benington Reserves put up a brave display against Swineshead Reserves from Division One and only went out following a cruel penalty shoot-out.

The game finished all-square at 2-2 after extra time with Dan Thompson and Giles Favell scoring for Swineshead. Dan Brackenbury and an own goal sesnt Benington so close to causing an upset.