FOOTBALL: Coningsby Reserves share the spoils with Kirton Town

Boston Saturday Football League

Coningsby Reserves 1

Kirton Town Reserves 1

Coningsby Reserves trotted out on to the high pitch at the Allan Barker Field on Saturday to meet Kirton Town Reserves for a Boston League fixture.

The most exciting moment in the first half occurred at the 25 minute mark when Coningsby’s Sean Taylor took a long shot at goal only for the intercepted ball to be returned to him for a second attempt. This time he didn’t fail to find the net.

Taylor tried another long shot about10 minutes later, only to see the ball miss the goal post by inches.

Fifteen minutes into the second half, Kirton managed to score equaliser and this remained the scoreline until the end of the match.