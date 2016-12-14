FOOTBALL: Ruskington Rovers triumph in local derby

Taylors Garages Premier Division

Ruskington Rovers scored six goals when they made the short journey for their local derby encounter at Billinghay.

Ashley Farmer completed a hat trick while Mark Nemeiksas, Mitchell Gorman and Ben Broome hit the Ruskington goals in a 6-2 away win. Bradley Walker and Simon Johnson replied for the home side.

The big top of the table clash at Swineshead saw Skegness Town Reserves fall to a 2-0 defeat.

Taylors Peugeot Division One

Paul Crampton hit four goals for Fulbeck United in their 9-0 trouncing of AFC Tetford.

Martin Wilson and Dylan Grocock both grabbed two goals apiece while Dean Jones completed the scoring.

Two second half goals earned Woodhall Spa United a 3-1 home win against Old Doningtonians.

Luke Barnett was on target for The Dons in a first half which finished all-square at 1-1 before Woodhall wrapped up the three points.

Tom Richardson, Conor Parsons and Chris Hall hit the home side’s match-winners.

Taylors Ford Division Two

East Coast lost out by the odd goal in five when they entertained Billinghay Reserves.

Scott Dore and Bradley Bell were on target for East Coast but it was all to no avail as Billinghay took the three points following a 3-2 away win.

Joe Stainsby, who hit two goals, and Perrie Vacca, were on target for Billinghay.

Park United had a comfortable 7-1 home win against Swineshead ‘A’ thanks to goals from Jimmy Harris (4), Alex Limb, Chris Wright and Ben Liu.

Sam Husband hit two goals for Pointon Reserves in their comfortable 3-0 home win against Coningsby Reserves.

Mark Smith grabbed the other Pointon goal.

Taylors Vauxhall Division Three

There was another hat trick performance at Old Doningtonians Reserves where Holbeach Bank striker Dave Wilson’s treble helped Holbeach Bank earn a valuable point in a 5-5 draw.

Stefan Belakov and Daniel Goddard grabbed the other goals for The Bank while Ollie Gedney (2), Ryan Mills, Shaun Scott and Josh Nicholl replied for The Dons.