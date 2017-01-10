FOOTBALL: Sleaford Sports Amateurs win town derby

Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League

Sleaford Sports Amateurs 4

Sleaford Town Reserves 2

Sleaford Sports Amateurs came back from behind to grab the bragging rights at Eslaforde Park.

The ‘visitors’ took the lead through Edward Davies after just two minutes, but Amateurs came storming back to equalise through Nathan Thompson after Town failed to clear a corner.

Liam Tunstall made it 2-1 with his 25th goal of the season before two strikes from Jac Wright put the home side in the driving seat.

Jacob Fenton scored a late consolation for Town’s second string.