FOOTBALL: Sleaford Town Reserves suffer second half deluge

Balcan Lighting Supplies

Lincolnshire League

Skegness Town 9

Sleaford Town Reserves 0

Sleaford Town Reserves frustrated the leaders for three quarters of this game, restricting them to a two-goal lead until Luke Rayner-Mistry fired home goal number three.

The strike triggered a deluge of goals during the last 20 minutes, including four from Will Britton to add to his first half penalty.

Other scorers for the Lilywhites, who led 2-0 at the interval, were Alex Nichols, Daniel Reid and Courtney Warren.

Horncastle Town 4

Sleaford Sports Amateurs 2

Not even a floodlight failure at The Wong could prevent Horncastle Town climbing into second spot.

The home side took the three points with two goals from Michael Harness and one apiece from Dave Marshall and Ben Fidling.

Jac Wright and Harry Wright responded for the Amateurs.