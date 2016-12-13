Search

FOOTBALL: Sleaford Town Reserves undone by goal-crazy Railmen

An open training day will be held for Sleaford Town Junior FC on Saturday, October 22

Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire Football League

Sleaford Town Reserves 2

Lincoln Moorlands Railway 10

Simon Mowbray grabbed a hat trick as the Railmen went goal crazy at Eslaforde Park.

Nathan Adams also bagged a brace, while there was one apiece for George Zuerner, Jesse Anderson, Joshua Martin and Chris Nuttall.

The scoring was completed by an own goal from a Sleaford player.

Sleaford’s goals came from Miles Lynch and Edward Davies.

Lincolnshire FA Junior Cup

Fourth round

Wyberton 3

Sleaford Sports Amateurs 1

Wyberton earned a place in the last eight of the county cup with goals from Elliott Pogson, Jon Macleod and Grant Butler.

Jac Wright scored the Sleaford consolation.