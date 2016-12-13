FOOTBALL: Sleaford Town Reserves undone by goal-crazy Railmen

Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire Football League
Sleaford Town Reserves 2
Lincoln Moorlands Railway 10
Simon Mowbray grabbed a hat trick as the Railmen went goal crazy at Eslaforde Park.
Nathan Adams also bagged a brace, while there was one apiece for George Zuerner, Jesse Anderson, Joshua Martin and Chris Nuttall.
The scoring was completed by an own goal from a Sleaford player.
Sleaford’s goals came from Miles Lynch and Edward Davies.
Lincolnshire FA Junior Cup
Fourth round
Wyberton 3
Sleaford Sports Amateurs 1
Wyberton earned a place in the last eight of the county cup with goals from Elliott Pogson, Jon Macleod and Grant Butler.
Jac Wright scored the Sleaford consolation.