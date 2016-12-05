FOOTBALL: Ten-man Sleaford Reserves trounce the Arrows

Balcan Lighting Lincolnshire League

Supplemantary Cup

Harrowby United Reserves 3

Sleaford Town Reserves 6

There were nine goals at Harrowby, but sadly for the home side, they conceded six of them.

Depleted Sleaford’s goals came from Edward Robinson (two), Jacob Fenton (two), Edward Davies and Luke Hollingsworth.

Corey Ballaam scored twice for the Arrows and Scott Floyd grabbed the other.

Sleaford’s selection woes increased when Robinson suffered a serious leg injury, leaving his team to finish the game with 10 men.

It was later confirmed on social media that Robinson had suffered a broken ankle.

League

Immingham Town 7

Sleaford Sports Amateurs 2

A hat-trick from player-boss Gary Nimmo inspired Immingham Town to their second consecutive 7-2 win.

Ben Cooke grabbed a brace and there was one apiece for John Waugh and Liam Vanderweele as the Pilgrims climbed to fifth in the table.

Liam Tunstall scored both Sleaford goals.