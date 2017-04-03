Fulbeck title hopes over as Railway steam to title

Billinghay Athletic were well beaten by Boston Saturday League Taylors Garages Premier Division title favourites Swineshead.

Dean Seiner grabbed two goals in the 4-1 win, while James Andrew and Alex Snaith added the other goals for the leaders.

Frasier Harding of Fulbeck (right) battles for possession with Scott Wiseman in their top-of-the-table clash EMN-170304-154622002

Ruskington Rovers overcame a depleted Old Leake who suffered more ill-fortune when they lost more players to injury on Saturday.

Leake opened the scoring through Adam Tempest after five minutes before Ruskington levelled soon afterwards.

Two quickfire goals just before half-time put Ruskington in command, with Leake’s Lewis Baines becoming their first casualty.

New signing Lucas Garsthorpe was thrown into the action for the second half and things got worse for Old Leake within two minutes of the re-start when keeper Owen Richardson injured his knee and limped off.

Pete Sampson donned the gloves while manager Craig Reeson had to face 40 minutes of action.

Ruskington added two more goals to lead 5-1 and, to complete the home side’s misery, Pete Evison was forced off following an ankle injury.

Ruskington’s goals came from Mitchell Gorman and Mark Nemeiksas, with two apiece, and Sam Jackson.

n In Taylors Peugeot Division One, Fulbeck United could only look on as Railway Atheltic were crowned champions following an emphatic 7-2 win in the top-of-the-table clash.

It was Railway’s third title in as many seasons as they continue to climb the divisions.

Railway started the game well, with Leon Creasey opening the scoring within two minutes.

Fulbeck drew themselves level only for Railway to take a 3-1 lead into the break courtesy of Nicky Frost’s 25-yarder and Curt Yeatman’s first of the game.

Fulbeck reduced the arrears after the re-start, but Railway were back in the groove as Frost’s corner was headed home by free-scoring centre-back Luke Smith.

This clearly had an effect on Fulbeck heads and Railway then sealed the title in some style with further goals through Frost and Yeatman who completed his hat-trick and took his season’s tally to 23.

Fulbeck’s only rewards were goals from Ben Pollard and Dean Jones.

n In Taylors Ford Division Two, Rob Rowlatt scored twice in Pointon Reserves’ 4-0 home win against Billinghay Reserves.

Mark Smith and Sam Husband grabbed the other goals.