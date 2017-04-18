Goal-hungry Sleaford Town earn derby spoils

Sleaford Town bounced back from defeat with a big derby win against Boston Town in a bank holiday double-header.

Town let a lead slip at Wisbech Town on Good Friday as they went down 3-1 to the top six club in their final away game of the season.

But there was no signs of any hangover from that defeat on Monday as a Joe Braithwaite free-kick and fine Tom Siddons finish gave the home side a 2-0 half-time lead.

Revell pulled one back as the visitors started the second half strongly, but goals from Joe Smith, Ryan Rushen and Charlie Ward earned Town the points.

The win lifted Town up to 15th in the United Counties League Premier and within two points of 13th-placed Cogenhoe.

Paul Ward’s final game in charge of Town is on Saturday, April 29 when Oadby Town visit Eslaforde Park.

* Sleaford Town Reserves ended a disappointing campaign on a low note with a 5-0 home defeat to Horncastle Town.

Luke Blondel hit a second-half hat-trick as Horncastle secured a fifth-placed finish.

Goalshy Sleaford Sports Amateurs failed to find the net as they faced two Lincolnshire League outings in four days.

Amateurs were outgunned 3-0 on Wednesday evening as they welcomed on-form Wyberton to Eslaforde park.

They went into the game on a run of four wins from five, but were undone by goals from Grant Butler and a double from Craig Parker.

But they did earn a point on Saturday as they played a goalless draw at home to Immingham Town.

The results keeps them in eighth, but they could still finish the season in seventh with a win in their final two games.

They host Lincoln Moorlands on Saturday (kick-off 3pm) and then travel to CGB Humbertherm the following Saturday.