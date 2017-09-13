Greens look for their opening league win

Sleaford Town host Peterborough Northern Star tonight, looking to pick up their first league win of the season.

The Greens have had a frustrating week, and will be looking to put that behind them at Eslaforde Park this evening.

To date, Jamie Shaw’s side have mustered a solitary point from their opening seven league games.

Tonight’s United Counties League Premier Division contest will kick off at 7.45pm.

On Saturday, Sleaford travel to early pacesetters Newport Pagnell, looking to cause a major upset.

Kick off will be at 3pm.

Goals from Arron Scutt, Jordan Smith and Luke Rayner-Mistry saw Lincs League Skegness Town dump the Greens out of the FA Vase at the Vertigo Stadium on Saturday, the underdogs recording a 3-0 win.

This came hot on the heels of last Tuesday’s league 5-1 defeat at Leicester Nirvana, where Alan Forwood grabbed the consolation.

In the Lincolnshire Junior Cup, Sleaford Sports Amateurs left Boston League Billinghay Athletic with a 6-0 win courtesy of goals from Christopher Funnell (two), Ronaldo Pereira, Liam Tunstall, Jason Barratt and an own goal.

They now host AFC Boston in the Lincs League on Saturday (KO 3pm).

Heckington United withdrew from the county cup, which gave Horncastle Town a bye.

Results from September 9: Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup - Billinghay Ath 0 Sleaford Sports Amateurs 6, Ruskington Rvrs 0 Scotter Utd 4, Fulbeck Utd 3 North Somercoates Utd 0, Pointon FC 1 Wyberton 4; Workforce Unlimited Division Two - Park Utd 4 Billinghay Res 1, Wyberton A 9 Caythorpe 0; Workforce Unlimited Division Three - Digby 5 Swineshead A 0.

Fixtures for September 16 (KO 2.30pm): Workforce Unlimited Premier Division - Ruskington Rvrs v Pointon (S. Fisher); Workforce Unlimited Division One - Pointon Res v Sibsey (R. Shortland); Workforce Unlimited Division Two - Boston International v Billinghay Res (G. Hurst), Caythorpe v Colsterworth SSC (M. Grant); Workforce Unlimited Division Three - Eagle Utd v Northgate Olympic (L. West), Spalding Harriers v Digby (T. Page); SHS Allum Ltd Fishtoft Cup, round one (KO 2pm): Billinghay Ath v Wyberton Res (T. Hewson).