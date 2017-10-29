Search

LINCS LEAGUE: Results

This weekend's scores...

Lincs League: AFC Boston 1 Horncastle Town 7.

Challenge Cup: Grimsby Borough Academy 2 Nettleham 1, Immingham Town 2 Skegness Town 0, Ruston Sports 5 CGB Humbertherm 1, Wyberton 2 Sleaford Sports Amateurs 1(aet