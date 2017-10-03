Luckless Sleaford Town FC denied at the death

Sleaford Town suffered the typical misfortune of a struggling side when a stoppage-time winner denied them a precious point at Desborough on Saturday.

Jamie Shaw’s men faced another tough week in the United Counties League Premier with a home match against top-four side Yaxley on Wednesday evening ahead of the trip to sixth-placed Desborough.

They held Yaxley to a goalless stalemate in the first half of their midweek clash, but eventually subsided to a 3-0 defeat at Eslaforde Park.

But despite going into the weekend with just one point from 11 matches, the division’s bottom side looked on course to provide the day’s biggest upset at Desborough.

George Couzens struck from 20 yards to give the Green and Whites a precious half-time lead at Waterworks Field.

And they so nearly put themselves firmly in the driving seat with a second after the break, only for Liam Hargrave’s strike to be ruled out for offside.

Town maintained their lead until the 70th minute when their resistance was finally broken when a pull-back found William Arnold who fired in off the underside of the crossbar.

Desborough piled forward in search of a second, but the visitors appeared to be heading back to Lincolnshire with only their second point of the season.

But in the 92nd minute, Aidan Bradshaw broke Town’s hearts with the winner.

Sleaford remain rock bottom, but are still only five points adrift of fourth-bottom St Andrews, and should take confidence from Saturday’s near-miss.

On Wednesday they can escape their league worries when they travel to Pinchbeck United in the Lincs County Senior Trophy (kick-off 7.45pm).

Pinchbeck play in the division below Town, but have made a good start to the season and sit fourth.

Shaw’s side return to their league programme on Saturday when they entertain 18th-placed Wellingborough Whitworths who have picked up just three points from a possible 18 on the road this season. Kick-off is 3pm.