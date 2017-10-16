More late heartbreak for Sleaford Town at Daventry

Sleaford Town were on the receiving end of another late winner as they came within a whisker of claiming a brilliant point at top three side Daventry Town on Saturday.

Town’s good recent run had come to an abrupt halt with a 5-1 midweek defeat at Deeping Rangers, and supporters might have been fearing the worst as they set off for their second successive away trip to a top six side.

Sleaford’s familiar failing again resurfaced as they fell behind to an early goal at Daventry, Jordan Orosz putting the home side in front after just seven minutes.

But Town did not capsize and held firm until half-time as the high-flying hosts were restricted to a single-goal lead.

And 13 minutes into the second half, Jamie Shaw’s side were level when George Couzens scored for the third time in his last four starts.

Gary Doran made a fine save as Daventry hit Town on the break, but the rebound was tucked home to put the hosts back in front with 10 minutes left.

But the visitors again showed fine spirit and character to bounce back once more, and looked to be heading back to Lincolnshire with a point when Liam Hargrave equalised with just a few minutes left.

This time, however, Sleaford could not hold out as Jake Bettles netted Daventry’s third just a minute later and the hosts hung on.

The defeats see Town slip back to the bottom of the United Counties League Premier.

On Saturday, Town host fellow strugglers St Andrews at Eslaforde Park (ko 3pm) and then travel to Bourne Town in the quarter-finals of the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy on Tuesday (ko 7.45pm).