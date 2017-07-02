Nostalgia - annual dinner for Osbournby FC footballers back in 1968

Our nostalgia photo this week comes from our files taken by former staff photographer Gordon Brotherton back in June 1968.

It shows just one of a number of scenes of members and guests of Osbournby Football Club at their annual dinner, held at the Whichcote Arms.

It looked to be a well-attended event for a village club . Does the club still exist and does it still hold its annual dinner? Do such events still happen at village clubs?

Also, it would be great to hear if anyone recognises anyone in the photo or recalls attending the function. You can call 01529 415981 or email: andy.hubbert@jpress.co.uk If you have any old local sporting photos you can email them to the same address.