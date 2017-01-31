Ruskington Rovers knocked otu, but Billinghay sneak through

In the Sharman Burgess Sports Cup, Ruskington Rovers were knocked out by Leverton.

Leverton rotated their squad and their fringe players duly obliged, turning in a determined performance in an impressive 4-0 win.

Kristian Taylor battles with Will Allen in FC Hammers' 4-1 defeat to Fulbeck.

Alex Tilley rose to glance home the opener after 20 minutes before Ben Reeson powered through to slot home the second on 35 minutes.

Alex Lote dribbled past three players to poke past the keeper in the closing minutes of the first half to make it 3-0 at the break.

Nathan Rippin sealed victory with a scorching drive after 70 minutes.

Old Doningtonians looked to heading for extra time as they locked horns with Billinghay Athletic before the Premier side snatched victory with a late winner.

First division Dons battled well throughout and a Mark Sharman goal had the tie all-square at 1-1 before that heart-breaker of a last-gasp winner.

Fulbeck United enjoyed a routine 4-1 away win at FC Hammers with goals coming from Aaron Harrison, Ben Pollard, Callum Clay and Paul Crampton.

Jace Snade replied for the Hammers.

Taylors Ford Division Two leaders Sibsey finally lost their unbeaten record when Pointon Reserves squeezed out a 4-3 home win.

Mark Smith grabbed a double while Simon Creasey and Mike Rowlatt were all on target for an impressive Pointon Reserve side.

Billinghay Reserves had a nightmare trip to Wrangle when they conceded double figures in a 10-1 drubbing.

Troy Ayton (four), Jack Hill (three), Luke Chester, Bobby Smith and Nathan Hill netted while Billinghay’s consolation goal came from Jay Peterson.