Siddons hat-trick helps Sleaford Town see off Oadby

A Tom Siddons hat-trick helped Sleaford Town return to winning ways at Oadby Town on Saturday.

Ryan Rushen was also on target as Paul Ward’s side stopped a run of three straight defeats in style at Freeway Park.

Town went into the game just four points and two places above their opponents, but led 1-0 at the break and went on to complete a handsome win, their fourth on the road this season.

The three points lifted Town a place to 16th in the UCL Premier and sent them 10 points clear of the bottom three with just four games on the season remaining.

Their run-in continues with a trip to eighth-placed Northampton Sileby Rangers on Saturday (ko 3pm).

They will have a chance to complete the double following a 2-1 win over Rangers at Eslaforde Park in February when Siddons and Harry Millard were on target.