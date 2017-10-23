Sleaford Sports Amateurs maintain pressure on top two

Sleaford Sports Amateurs maintained their challenge at the top of the Lincolnshire Football League with a 3-0 win at Nettleham on Saturday.

Oliver Sidney put the Amateurs ahead at the break with a 16th-minute strike, and Chris Funnell doubled the lead just two minutes into the second half.

And sub Lee Gemmell capped Sleaford’s fourth league win from six by climbing off the bench to score midway through the half.

The win keeps Sleaford in third and within three points of Horncastle and Grimsby Borough Academy.

On Saturday they visit Wyberton in the first round of the Challenge Cup (ko 2.30pm).