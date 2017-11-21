Sleaford Sports Amateurs ship eight against in-form Rustons

Sleaford Sports Amateurs shipped eight in an extraordinary 12-goal Lincolnshire League match on Saturday.

Liam Tunstall pounced on poor goalkeeping to level after visitors Ruston Sports took an early lead at Eslaforde Park.

The hosts conceded twice late in the half, but Lee Llewellyn’s fine 25-yard strike made it 3-2 right on the stroke of half-time.

But that was as good as it got for Amateurs who conceded immediately after the break as Rustons ran riot, forging into a 7-2 lead.

Amateurs pulled two back as Tunstall got on the scoresheet again, but Rustons had the final say to wrap up a fifth straight win, while Sleaford succumbed to a third straight defeat.

Sleaford’s third league defeat of their season left them fifth, level on points with Nettleham who are the visitors on Saturday. Kick-off is 2pm.