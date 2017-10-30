Sleaford Sports Amateurs suffer cup KO at Wyberton

Sleaford Sports Amateurs had their most disappointing day of the season as they crashed out of the Lincs Junior Cup at Wyberton on Saturday.

Amateurs had been beaten just once in the league this season and lie third, while the hosts had won just once.

Lee Llewellyn in possession for Sleaford Sports in their 4-0 cup defeat at Wyberton EMN-171030-132236002

But Sleaford were left shell-shocked at half-time as they trailed 4-0 in the second round tie, with all four goals coming in an error-strewn 25-minute spell.

There was no further damage, but also no consolation for the visitors.

Amateurs get back to league business on Saturday as they host second-placed Grimsby Borough Academy at Eslaforde Park (kick-off 2pm).