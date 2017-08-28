Sleaford Town FC fall to late St Andrew’s winner

Sleaford Town turned in a much improved performance, but were left waiting for their first point of the season after another cruel twist on Saturday.

United Counties League newcomers St Andrew’s went in at the break 1-0 up, but Kevin Bastos, on loan from Grantham Town, latched onto a through ball to slot the equaliser.

Town had a penalty shout when the lively Bastos was brought down, but the visitors took home the spoils with a late deflected winner which kept Sleaford bottom of the Premier.

Town boss Jamie Shaw said: “It was one that should really have brought at least a point and possibly all three.

“Kevin Bastos was a threat throughout. Another bonus was the return of Archie Moyses from holiday and the signing of Leigh Warman to sure up the back line.”

Sleaford face another fixture double-header this week, beginning with a home lash with Wellingborough Town on Saturday at Eslaforde Park (kick-off 3pm).

A tricky trip to second-placed Leicester Nirvana follows on Tuesday evening (ko 7.45pm).

* Heckington United were also left searching for their first points in the Lincolnshire Football League as they were beaten 6-2 on Saturday.

United found themselves 2-0 down at the break, and shipped another four goals in the second half, while Edward Robinson and John O’Beime replied for the visitors.