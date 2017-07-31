Sleaford Town FC: Shaw looks to strengthen after heavy Holbeach defeat

Sleaford Town boss Jamie Shaw has vowed to strengthen his squad after his competitive debut ended in a hammering at Holbeach United on Saturday.

Town were beaten 6-0 as they started the United Counties League Premier Division campaign early.

William Bird and Lewis Leckie put the hosts 2-0 up inside 18 minutes, and Town then conceded two headed goal from corners as Bird and Nicholas Jackson doubled the lead within 10 second-half minutes.

Two further goals in the last 15 minutes, one from the penalty spot, sealed Town’s fate.

The Eslaforde Park club is struggling for numbers following a difficult summer and had to withdraw its reserve aide from the Lincs League.

“On the day we came up against a side that were brimming with confidence and quality and we were found to be a bit lacking,” Shaw told the Sleaford Standard.

“We always knew the first month of the season was going to be exceptionally tough, having been left with only the bare bones of a squad at the start of pre-season.

“With this in mind it turned out to be a cruel twist of fate that we were chosen to be part of the Groundhop weekend, and kicked off the league early. “That said it is a fantastic idea and a great opportunity to showcase the league.

“I will be working hard over the coming weeks to bring in more new players to add quality and experience to the squad, particularly in defensive areas where we were lacking on Saturday.”

Town: Doran, Newman, Green, Machin, Forwood, Maddison, Rushen, Clarke, Wilkinson, McGhee, Driver.