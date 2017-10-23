Sleaford Town fight back to earn first United Counties League win of season

Sleaford Town’s improved form was finally rewarded with their first United Counties League win of the season on Saturday.

Three goals in the last 15 minutes saw Town battle back to beat fellow Premier Division strugglers St Andrews 4-2 at Eslaforde Park.

Town manager Jamie Shaw said: “It wasn’t a classic performance, and with the conditions there wasn’t much quality on show, but the lads showed tremendous character to come back and force the victory.

“We had been playing well recently without winning so we knew the quality was there, it was just whether we could see a game out and have the experience and nouse to manage situations.”

Town fell behind early on to Ryan Hodkinson’s wind-assisted long-range effort, but were level at the break after George Couzens headed in Alex Nichols’ inswinging corner.

Sleaford started the second half poorly and fell behind again when Matthew Baird made it 2-1 just after the hour. But then came the turnaround.

With 15 minutes left, Shaw equalised and within two minutes Couzens scored his second from the edge of the area.

And Town wrapped up the win with a few minutes left when Jack Pemberton headed in from a corner.

The three points moved Town up to 22nd ahead of Saturday’s home clash with 17th-placed Cogenhoe (kick-off 3pm).

“Hopefully we can use it as a springboard to kick on now,” Shaw added. “There was certainly a relieved atmosphere in the dressing room after.

“The win was testament to their resilience in the face of some of the knocks they have taken this season.”